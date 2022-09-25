CSI Montana helps job seekers and professionals gain new skills for in-demand roles in the digital economy. This suite of online training and resources, accessed through the Community Skills Initiative Montana website available now offers access to free online training courses that boost digital skills.
The cornerstone of the Community Skills Initiative is an Up-Skill-A-Thon competition that drives participation in Microsoft’s global skills initiative and helps the workforce become more prepared for in-demand roles in the digital economy. The competition will run from October 17-November 16, 2022 and will include $10,000 in prize money.
Why CSI? The COVID-19 pandemic created an economic crisis, forcing tens of millions of people out of work or to transition to new work. As technological innovation continues to require in-demand skills, investments in skills for employability training at the community level are necessary to ensure inclusive economic opportunity for all. In 2020, Microsoft launched a global skills initiative to provide job skills training for unemployed and underemployed workers. In August 2022, Microsoft offered a soft launch of the next stage of its global skills initiative to help even more people.
“Identified as a priority by business leaders, workforce readiness is one of the Montana Chamber’s core strategic pillars," said Montana Chamber of Commerce President Todd O’Hair. "Employers consistently tell us a top challenge with new employees is a lack of basic digital experience or education. From construction to the medical field, employees need a basic understanding of Excel worksheets, saving and locating digital documents, and appropriate email usage to name a few. The Montana Chamber of Commerce is proud to be among the ten states to host this program from Microsoft designed to upskill employees for an economy increasingly reliant on digital literacy.”
James Easton will be the program lead for CSI Montana. Easton is coming directly from 16 years as a high school educator where he saw the impact and importance of being innovative in the classroom to give students the opportunities to learn and experience the skills needed to be better prepared to the enter the workforce upon completion of high school.
"We have seen and felt the need for resources to help people learn skills as they journey from one career to their next, I am excited to show off CSI as a tool to help people and their communities,” he said.
Local employers, teachers, and workforce development agencies are encouraged to share the CSI website as a resource for online training and upskill opportunities. Employment agencies can tap into the program and offer the tools to individuals who need new skills for the digital economy. All of the information can be found at https://www.communityskilling.org/partner/montana.