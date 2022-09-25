CSI Montana helps job seekers and professionals gain new skills for in-demand roles in the digital economy. This suite of online training and resources, accessed through the Community Skills Initiative Montana website available now offers access to free online training courses that boost digital skills.

The cornerstone of the Community Skills Initiative is an Up-Skill-A-Thon competition that drives participation in Microsoft’s global skills initiative and helps the workforce become more prepared for in-demand roles in the digital economy. The competition will run from October 17-November 16, 2022 and will include $10,000 in prize money.



