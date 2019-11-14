Montana Department of Commerce announced Thursday that 12 Montana communities will share more than $167,000 in planning grants through the Treasure State Endowment Program (TSEP) to facilitate the development of infrastructure projects across the state.
“Every Montanan deserves clean drinking water, durable bridges and good water treatment systems," Montana Department of Commerce Director Tara Rice said. “These TSEP planning grants help kick-start vital infrastructure projects that will create a healthier and safer environment for Montana’s communities.”
The state-funded TSEP program supports local governments with infrastructure planning grants used by communities to fund documents such as Preliminary Engineering Reports and Capital Improvements Plans that initiate needed infrastructure projects. The project phase of the TSEP program assists local governments with drinking water system upgrades, wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary or storm sewer systems, solid waste disposal and separation systems, and bridges.
This is the third round of TSEP planning grants awarded this year, totaling more than $690,000. In August, 19 communities received planning grants and another 17 communities were awarded planning funds in October.
The following communities have received TSEP Infrastructure Planning grants:
- City of Choteau: $15,000 to complete a water system Preliminary Engineering Report
- Town of Drummond: $7,500 to complete a Capital Improvement Plan
- Town of Fairfield: $15,000 to complete a water system Preliminary Engineering Report
- Fort Smith Water Sewer District: $15,000 to complete a wastewater system Preliminary Engineering Report
- Hill County: $10,000 to complete a wastewater system Preliminary Engineering Report
- City of Lewistown: $15,000 to complete a water system Preliminary Engineering Report
- Town of Plains: $15,000 to complete a water system Preliminary Engineering Report
- Town of Richey: $15,000 to complete a water system Preliminary Engineering Report
- City of Ronan: $15,000 to complete a wastewater system Preliminary Engineering Report
- City of Sidney: $15,000 to complete a Capital Improvement Plan
- Stillwater County: $15,000 to complete a Capital Improvement Plan
- Town of Sunburst: $15,000 to complete a water system Preliminary Engineering Report
“As with most of the infrastructure that we have, it is all getting old and needs more maintenance and upgrading. This grant funding will help us get started in this process of planning for the future and how we address these issues,” Hill County Commissioner Michael Wendland said.
Eligible applicants for TSEP planning grants include incorporated cities or towns, counties, consolidated governments, tribal governments and county or multi-county water, sewer or solid waste districts.
For more information, visit comdev.mt.gov/Programs/TSEP/PlanningGrants.