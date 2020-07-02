This week, the Senate will be voting on a major Defense Bill, known as the “National Defense Authorization Act” (NDAA). Montana Sen. Steve Daines is supporting the legislation.
“The NDAA is about providing our troops a much needed pay raise, strengthening Montana’s defense priorities and national security, and ensuring Montanans and Americans are protected by the greatest military in the world,” Sen. Daines told the Sidney Herald.
“The bill that funds our military protects Montanans and Americans from foreign and domestic threats. On top of this, Montana National Guard members live all across the state of Montana,” said a spokesperson for Sen. Daines office. “The Senator is working to include amendments like one to protect Montana veterans from scam artists.”
“This year will mark the 60th consecutive year of passing a NDAA, I look forward to passage of this major defense bill which is critical to our national security and Montana’s defense priorities.” Daines stated in a press release.
Below are some top Montana defense priorities that are included so far:
• Addresses limitations regarding Military Construction (MILCON) and Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) Launch Facilities. It will also allow the Secretary of Defense to use certain funds for MILCON projects related to modernizing missile silos and Missile Alert Facilities.
• 3% pay increase for members of the armed forces.
• Provides reserve retirement relief for service members affected by the COVID-19 stop movement order. This follows Daines’ direct request for this item
• $1.5 billion in full funding for GBSD which will strengthen our missile defense systems at Malmstrom
• $194 million for Huey replacement, with Malmstrom the first ICBM base to receive upgraded versions
• $25 million in Military Construction Spending for the Weapon Storage and Maintenance Facility at Malmstrom
Additionally, Daines is sponsoring the following amendments which may be added to the NDAA:
Pension Poaching AmendmentReinstates a penalty for bad actors who steal or attempt to steal veteran’s benefits including pensions.
DoD and VA property desecrationIncrease the penalty for the destruction or vandalism of property belonging to the VA and DOD including war memorials owned by the respective agencies.
WWII Veterans Healthcare and Benefits ExtensionExtends VA services to all veterans who served in World War II regardless of traditional means tests. This brings WWII vets in line with World War I veterans and Mexico Border dispute Veterans
Veteran Status for Cadet NursesGrants “veteran status” to women who served in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps between July 1943 and December 1948.
Veteran’s Small Business Tax Credit for Underserved AreasAllows a new business-related tax credit for 15% of the start-up expenditures, up to a maximum of $50,000 in a taxable year, of a veteran-owned small business in underserved areas. This would include the majority of major cities and all reservations.
Defense Critical MineralsDirects the Secretary of Interior to inventory and develop a list of critical minerals whose supply chain is vulnerable to disruption and serve an essential function in manufacturing products whose absence of which would have an impact on the economic or national security of the US. The amendment also directs the Secretary to expedite permitting of these minerals. The amendment authorizes $50 million each year from 2021 through 2030 to carry out the provisions
Water PackageThe “water package” includes two MT-specific water bills introduced by Senator Daines: The Clean Water for Rural Communities Act, and the Sidney/Kinsey Irrigation Districts legislation.
SemiconductorsThe amendment would establish a semiconductor incentive grant, to construct expand or modernize facilities related to the production of semiconductors in the U.S. These grants would focus on producing microelectronics for use by the Department of Defense, intelligence community and other national security applications.