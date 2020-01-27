As income tax filing season begins, the Montana Department of Revenue reminds Montanans 62 and older that they may qualify for the Elderly Homeowner/Renter Tax Credit, worth up to $1,000.
For those who qualify, this credit is refundable, so even those who owe no tax at all could receive the credit.
To receive the credit, a senior must have turned at least 62 in 2019; occupied a Montana residence as a renter, owner or lessee for at least six months in 2019; resided in Montana at least nine months in 2019; and have a total income for all household members of $45,000 or less.
Residents who are not filing any return at all can still claim the credit online at MTRevenue.gov. That’s the fastest and most secure way of claiming the credit.
Seniors filing on paper must fill out just a portion of Form 2, the main state income tax form, to claim the credit.
The Montana Department of Revenue and the IRS both opened their tax filing seasons Monday, Jan. 27.
For more information or to obtain Form 2, visit MTRevenue.gov or call (406) 444-6900.