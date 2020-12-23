The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) announced today that it has released the finalized 2020 revision of the Montana Forest Action Plan. DNRC delivered the completed plan to Governor Bullock yesterday and also submitted the final version to the USDA Forest Service. The Montana Forest Action Plan is Montana’s all lands, all hands plan for addressing forest health and wildfire risk and will help guide forest restoration and management efforts across the state for the next 10 years.
“The well-being of our forests is an issue that concerns all Montanans. Whether it’s preventing catastrophic fire or making sure our forest products industry is strong, Montana’s forests need us to reach across fence lines and work together to improve forest health and reduce wildfire risk,” said Governor Steve Bullock. “Through the work of the Montana Forest Action Advisory Council, all Montanans can see themselves and the diverse needs of our communities represented in the Montana Forest Action Plan. I look forward to seeing the further collaboration that comes from putting this plan into action across the state.”
Under the 2008 Farm Bill, Congress tasked states and territories with assessing the condition of trees and forests within their boundaries, regardless of ownership, and developing strategies to: conserve working forest landscapes, protect forests from harm, and enhance public benefits from trees and forests. States who submit a Forest Action Plan qualify for federal funding from USDA Forest Service’s State and Private Forestry. Since 2010, Montana has received just under $50 million in federal funding as a result of completing the first Montana Forest Action Plan in 2010. The current revision of the Montana Forest Action Plan was written to go beyond the basic requirements of a Forest Action Plan and will facilitate more collaboration and coordination between agencies, local government, and other partners to accelerate the pace and scale of cross-boundary forest restoration and management.
“At DNRC, we work every day to make sure that the state’s natural resources continue to provide all the benefits we’ve come to know and expect from our landscapes. The Montana Forest Action Plan is one more tool we have to target collective investments and capacity that are needed to promote and protect our forests and local communities,” said John Tubbs, DNRC Director.
As a part of his Forests in Focus 2.0: a Cross-Boundary Collaborative Approach initiative, Governor Bullock called for the revision of Montanan’s state Forest Action Plan. With DNRC as the key convener, the Montana Forest Action Plan was developed by the Montana Forest Action Advisory Council (MFAAC), a statewide group of proven collaborators appointed by Governor Steve Bullock who worked together to develop and advise on measures needed to address forest health issues and reduce wildfire risk to communities and infrastructure.
“Montana’s forests are facing unprecedented risks from wildfire and forest health issues. It is our collective responsibility to find ways to effectively and efficiently work together to keep our forest landscapes healthy and resilient for future generations,” said Jim Durglo, representative for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and Intertribal Timber Council. “The Montana Forest Action Plan represents the collaborative effort of partners from all over the state with a common mission of stewarding our forests responsibly and sustainably. Together, our work through this plan will ensure collective action at a meaningful scale that will protect our forests, support our communities, and provide an environment that benefits human and wildlife health.”
“Forests provide local economic benefits to communities all over Montana, especially our rural communities,” said Tony Colter, Vice President and General Manager for Sun Mountain Lumber. “It’s more important than ever that we invest in a strong forest products industry and the Montana Forest Action Plan provides a framework for industry to engage with other partners and be apart of plans of work that support our communities and help promote healthy, wildfire resilient forests.”
The 2020 revision of the Montana Forest Action Plan is made up three components: the Statewide Assessment of Forest Conditions, the Priority Areas for Focused Attention, and a set of recommended goals and strategies that address forest health; wildfire risk; working forests and economies; habitat and biodiversity; human health; urban and community forestry; and sustaining cross-boundary work. Within the plan, 3.8 million acres of forested land across the state was identified as a Priority Areas for Focused Attention, which represent areas across the state with the biggest opportunities for cross-boundary, collaborative forest restoration and management to take place and have a meaningful impact.
“The Montana Forest Action Plan is collaboration in action,” says Sonya Germann, State Forester and Forestry Division Administrator for DNRC. “We are looking forward to all the opportunities this plan will provide to work with our partners to improve forest health, reduce wildfire risk, support local economies and industry, and ensure healthy, outdoor spaces for all Montanans.”
With the release of the plan, DNRC began a formal solicitation process for forest management and restoration projects that exemplify the goals and strategies outlined in the plan. Governor Bullock recently bolstered this initiative by announcing that the State of Montana will allocate $4.5 million from the state’s Fire Suppression Fund to help implement the Montana Forest Action Plan and fund cross-boundary, collaborative projects in addition to $500,000 from the USDA Forest Service. Such projects should utilize the funds to help accelerate the pace and scale of forest restoration and management on Montana’s forested lands to reduce wildfire risk to Montana communities and infrastructure and improve forest health. To begin allocating portions of this funding, DNRC initiated a Request for Proposals (RFP) process and all project proposals are due January 29, 2021.
“Forests in Montana are important for supporting wildlife habitat and connectivity, providing clean water, and contributing to wild spaces that Montana is known for,” says Darcie Warden, representative for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition. “Conservation organizations, local partners, and agencies can leverage and use the Montana Forest Action Plan to collaborate and coordinate their plans of work to make sure multiple interests and values are represented across the landscape.”
In addition to funding cross boundary, landscape scale projects in Montana, the Montana Forest Advisory Team and supporting agencies intend to utilize the Montana Forest Action Plan and the results of the initial funding allocation to better compete at the national level for additional funding opportunities.
