Montana Gov. Steve Bullock issued an executive directive to close all “non-essential businesses.” The mandate, announced on March 26, 2020, effectively requires Montana residents employed by non-essential businesses to stay home.
Citing authority granted to him under the state constitution, Gov. Bullock, announced all businesses and operations in Montana — “except for essential businesses and operations as defined in the directive” — are to stop all activities in the state effective at 12:01 a.m. on March 28, 2020.
For the complete list of “Essential Businesses and Operations” as well as non-essential businesses and operations see the directive at: https://covid19.mt.gov/Portals/223/Documents/Stay%20at%20Home%20Directive.pdf?ver=2020-03-26-173332-177.
Or read the Sidney Herald online article:
“COVID-19 prompts Montana governor to order all “non-essential businesses” closed” at: https://www.sidneyherald.com/