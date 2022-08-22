GGIANFORTE MUG

Gov. Greg Gianforte

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Governor Greg Gianforte today announced Montana’s economy continued its strong growth in July, reaching a new record high for the number of Montanans employed. Job creation in Montana grew in July for the 27th consecutive month.

According to data compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Montana Department of Labor & Industry, Montana’s labor force added 1,470 workers in July, while Montana’s total employment grew by 712 workers.



Tags

Load comments