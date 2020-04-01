April 1 is Census Day across the United States of America. Montana receives an estimated $2 billion in federal funds each year based on census data, the U.S. Census Bureau reported.
At 31 percent, Montana currently lags behind most states in self-response rate estimates, according to recent census data. The national average self-response rate among states is 38.4%.
The U.S. Census Bureau attributes Montana's relatively low self-response rate, in part, to the "large share of P.O. boxes and rural route addresses" in the state.
By comparison, nearby states ranked in the upper-tier of self-response rates for the 2020 U.S. Census include:
• Nebraska: 44.9%
• Kansas: 43.3%
• Utah: 42.8%
• Washington: 42.0%
• Idaho: 41.8%
North Dakota and South Dakota also are seeing higher rates of self-responses than Montana, with 39.0% in N.D. and 39.8% in S.D., according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Minnesota and Wisconsin are among the highest-rated states in the nation. Both have 44.6% self-response rates, the Census Bureau reported.
These numbers are super important. Among other data tools, the federal government uses census reporting to determine how much funding is allocated to states for U.S.-mandated programs — from Head Start and education, to improving healthcare accessibility, to upgrading dams and repairing roads.
Noting that self-responding is "more important than ever," U.S. Census Bureau is reminding Montanans they can complete their 2020 census online, by phone or via mail "without receiving an official invitation to participate."
To complete the census online visit my2020census.gov.
To participate by phone call 1-844-330-2020.
Montanans who have not received their Census ID numbers in the mail can still complete the census online by selecting the option: "If you do not have a Census ID, click here." This requires respondents to answer one additional question.
Coronavirus Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the ability of U.S. Census workers to reach residents who have not yet self-reported.
The U.S. Census Bureau has suspended all field operations across the nation due to COVID-19; therefore, "it is critical that Montanans self-respond to the 2020 Census questionnaire," the bureau stated in a March 30 press release.
Richland County lags behind other counties in Montana in self-response rates, according to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. As of April 1, the following counties were ranked as the top seven in the state for self-responses to the 2020 Census:
1. Yellowstone County: 35.8%
2. Lewis and Clark County: 35.3%
3. Missoula County: 33.1%
4. Silver Bow County: 32.9%
5. Gallatin County: 32.9%
6. Cascade County: 30.4%
7. Flathead County: 26%
The county rankings are similar to the number of COVID-19 cases listed as testing positive by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).
The DPHHS points to Gallatin County as having the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases with 76 (as of April 1); followed by Yellowstone County (32 cases); Missoula, Lewis and Clark, and Flathead counties with 14 positive cases each; Silver Bow with 10 positive COVID-19 cases reported; and Cascade County with 9.
Census Participation Up
On the positive side, a U.S. Census spokesperson reported an increase in the number of self-responses from Montana residents during the past two weeks.
Because of the coronavirus and the emphasis on social distancing, census takers are no longer able to knock on doors to interview people for the 2020 U.S. census, it was reported in mid-March.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Census Bureau issued a media advisory two weeks ago informing the public that an "operational pause" directly related to the COVID-19 outbreak prohibited census takers from knocking on doors to interview people. Instead, census takers were asked to participate in an "update leave" policy. This procedure requires census workers to leave questionnaires at homes, rather than interviewing people to help them complete the census forms, as they did in 2010.
Under the Update Leave policy, currently in effect until May 1, "Census takers will drop off invitations at the front doors of 5 million households," the U.S. Census noted on its website.
The U.S. Census Bureau is adopting numerous policies to include more U.S. citizens in the 2020 count, including making forms accessible in 59 languages — from Spanish, French and Chinese to Russian, Arabic and Portuguese.
Online Activity Encouraged
The best way to ensure they are counted in the 2020 U.S. Census is for people to go online, according to Joshua Manning, media specialist for the region, which includes Montana.
"Using an identification code the bureau provides or their address, Montanans can fill out their census in minutes," Manning stated. "Of course, people can still complete the paper questionnaire but due to the operational pauses those may take awhile to reach Montanans — especially people living in more rural areas."
The U.S. Census Bureau is also implementing procedures to ensure children are counted, noting "an estimated 5 percent of kids under the age of 5 weren't counted in the 2010 census."
That's about 1 million young children, the Census Bureau estimated.