The Department of Commerce Community Development Division is now accepting Montana Main Street Program membership applications for the 2020 membership application cycle through Dec. 31, 2019.
The Montana Main Street Program helps to build strong communities and create high-quality downtowns through economic development, community revitalization, comprehensive planning, and historic preservation. The program accepts communities annually through a competitive membership application cycle and is available to assist interested communities throughout the application process. Successful applicants demonstrate overall community preparedness and a strong commitment to driving revitalization efforts in their community.
For detailed information about becoming a member community and membership requirements, please review our program guidelines and membership application here.
If you have questions regarding the application process or guidelines, then please contact a Montana Main Street Program team member at 406.841.2770 or by email at DOCCDD@mt.gov.