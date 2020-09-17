A Eureka, Mont. man today admitted a drug trafficking crime after law enforcement found methamphetamine, heroin and firearms at his residence, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.
Tracy Eugene Conard, 50, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Conard faces a minimum mandatory five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided. Conard was released pending further proceedings. Sentencing was set for Jan. 8, 2021.
The prosecution said in court documents that in October 2019, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was investigating Conard and officers conducted a controlled buy in which an informant bought meth from Conard.
The investigation led to law enforcement obtaining a search warrant for Conard’s residence. Officers found 53.6 grams of meth, 9.9 grams of black tar heroin and numerous firearms and ammunition.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Clark is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports, violent crime in Montana increased by 36% from 2013 to 2018.
Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.