Montana microbes helping feed astronauts

Montana State University researcher Laura Camilleri, left, MSU professor Ross Carlson and Rich Macur of Nature’s Fynd prepare a bioreactor for a SpaceX flight to the International Space Station MSU lab Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in Bozeman. The MSU Sustainable Bioproducts LLC team is evaluating the operation of a bioreactor to support the production of high-protein food in space. MSU photo by Kelly Gorham

 Kelly Gorham | MSU

When future astronauts heading to Mars sit down to a hearty supper in their spaceship, they may dine on a nutritious, meat-like product made from a microbe that Montana State University scientists discovered in a Yellowstone National Park hot spring.

On July 11, a group of small bioreactors arrived at the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket to test how well the Yellowstone microbe can be grown in an environment similar to what would be experienced during long-duration space travel.



