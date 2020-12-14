The Public Policy Institute of the Rockies (PPIR) has released the first wave of the Safe Community Challenge. The Challenge is a comprehensive analysis of existing state laws and is designed to equip advocates, stakeholders, and lawmakers with the tools they need to make communities safer. Tuesday, December 15th, marks the release of Montana’s Safe Community Challenge Scorecard with scorecards for other states to follow.
PPIR was co-founded by State Representative Kimberly Dudik and Sophie Moon in September to make transformative change on under addressed issues. PPIR is guided by a highly experienced Board, including legislative champions Sharon Stewart Peregoy, Rae Peppers, Susan Webber; equity advocates Sierra Pannell, Lillian Alvernaz, and Kelsie Severson; and public health and education leaders Megan Bailey and Twila Old Coyote.
In the Safe Community Challenge, every state receives a grade through a scorecard that assesses the state on 6 key legal areas that impact the safety of citizens. Additionally, states are provided a detailed analysis of the 6 areas and can improve their laws by following recognized best practices. The Challenge focuses on the following: 1) child marriage; 2) consent to sexual contact; 3) hate crimes; 4) rape kit processing; 5) spousal rape; and 6) statutes of limitation for sexual crimes.
On the Safe Community Challenge, Kimberly Dudik stated “We started this program to equip advocates, lawmakers, and citizens with the information they need to make their communities safer. Developed with independent research and focusing on best practices, the Safe Community Challenge helps us understand how Montana compares to other states in terms of community safety while providing opportunities to learn from the successes and failures of other states. This national program will provide all states with the opportunity to see what they can do to improve the safety of their citizens.”
Members of the public can join the Public Policy Institute of the Rockies on Tuesday, December 15th, from 12:00 - 1:00 PM for a virtual Montana Safe Community Challenge Release event to learn more about the program and find ways to engage in the upcoming legislative session. Information and registration can be found in the events section of the Institute’s Facebook page.
Safe Community Challenge research and scorecards can be found on the Institute’s website at https://www.publicpolicyinstituteoftherockies.com/services. For more information on the Safe Community Challenge, contact PPIR at info@ppir.org.
The Public Policy Institute of the Rockies is guided by its mission to create transformational change on under addressed issues through conducting research, initiating reforms, and providing legal advocacy. Learn more about their work and team at publicpolicyinstituteoftherockies.com.