Montana Operation Lifesaver (MTOL) is looking for volunteers from eastern Montana as well as a part-time state coordinator for MTOL. Volunteers are needed throughout the state but especially in eastern Montana to make presentations at schools, training programs, law enforcement events and safety fairs.
According to Ken Naylor, vice president for MTOL, “Our program is co-sponsored by state and local government agencies, highway safety organizations, America's railroads, and other entities. Together we promote the three E's - education, enforcement and engineering - to keep people safe around the tracks and railway crossing within our communities. MTOL is part of a national nonprofit program known as Operation Lifesaver, Inc.”
Many people are unaware trains cannot stop quickly or they take chances by ignoring warning signs and signals, going around lowered gates, stopping on tracks, or simply not paying attention when approaching highway-rail crossings. People also make the mistake of choosing railroad tracks as shortcuts or as places to walk or run for recreation. Walking on train tracks is illegal and individuals may not understand how quickly and quietly a train can approach. Volunteers present laws and safety tips which can save your life – or the life of someone you love.
Those interested in applying for the part-time state coordinator will:
- Serve as a liaison to other organizations, agencies, and the media as the official spokesperson for MTOL.
- Coordinate the activities of Operation Lifesaver Authorized Volunteers (OLAVs) across the state.
- Coordinates OLAV training as needed to ensure MTOL OLAVs meet national and other various duties.
The application for state coordinator will close on Wed. Feb. 5.
If interested in becoming an Operation Lifesaver volunteer our would like to submit your application for state coordinator, contact Ken Naylor at 307-220-7878 (cell) or Barry E. Green at 406-377-8056 (home).
About Montana Operation Lifesaver
Montana Operation Lifesaver is a nonprofit public safety education and awareness organization dedicated to reducing collisions, fatalities, and injuries at highway-rail crossing and trespassing on or near railroad tracks.
Volunteers speak to school groups, driver education classes, community audiences, professional drivers, law enforcement officers, emergency responders, and others.