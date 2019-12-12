Working hard or hardly working? Many millennials are working hard, but you couldn’t tell from looking at their bank account. Between rising student debt, stagnant wages, and avocado toast, millennials are struggling.
As a group, 23-38 years old earn less and have less assets than their parents did a generation ago. However, where they live can make a huge difference in their quality of life.
After finding the states where it is worst to be a millennial, we decided to shine some light on states where millennials are thriving.
Below we detail the criteria we used to rank the states and have the full ranked list. But first, let’s see the 10 states where millennials have it the the best.
The 10 Best States For Millennials
- Utah
- Iowa
- Wyoming
- North Dakota
- Minnesota
- New Hampshire
- Idaho
- South Dakota
- Nebraska
- Montana
Want to live well as a millennial? Go out west. Of the top 10, only New Hampshire is on a coast. 9-out-of-10 of our results are western states. Low cost of living and high rates of home ownership makes the west a winning place for millennials.
How we determined the best states for millennials
Each state was ranked 1 to 50 in four categories:
- Millennial Unemployment Rate
- Average Student Loan Debt
- Millennial Home Ownership
- Percent Of Millennials Living In Poverty
All four categories were then averaged together, each weighted equally. The higher score in each category, the lower the rank. For example, 43% of Utah millennials own a home, the highest of any state, earning them a #1 rank for home ownership.
We used the most recent American Community Survey 2013-2017 data from the U.S. Census Bureau to get unemployment rate by state for those 25-34. The ACS data also provided the poverty rate by state for the 25-34 age demographic. To analyze millennial home ownership, we once again used the ACS data to find the percentage of homeowners in the millennial age range by state.
To gather average student loan debt by millennial borrower, we used the most recent report from the US Department Of Education. This one was pretty simple. We simply took the total number of money borrowed by those 25 to 34 and divided by the number of total borrowers.
If your state isn’t among the top 10, jump down to the bottom of the post to see where it lands on the full list. Otherwise, learn more about why these states are the best place to be a millennial.