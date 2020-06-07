WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice announced more than $2.3 million in grant awards for Montana as part of nearly $400 million in grant funding through the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP). The Attorney General announced funding awards to 596 law enforcement agencies across the nation, which allows those agencies to hire 2,732 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.
In Montana, 12 sheriff’s offices and police departments were awarded more than $2.3 million, with grant amounts ranging from $375,000 to $125,000, to hire 16 new positions.
The awards are inclusive of the $51 million announced in May as part of Operation Relentless Pursuit.
“This great news for our local law enforcement partners across the state. This funding will provide more officers and deputies on the ground and help us keep our keep communities safe,” U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.
In the Montana, the agencies and grant awards included: Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office, $250,000; Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, $125,000; Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, $375,000; Lake County Sheriff’s Office, $219,009; Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, $125,000; Miles City Police Department, $125,000; Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, $223,779; Missoula Police Department, $250,000; Park County Sheriff’s Office, $125,000; Prairie County Sheriff’s Office, $179,593; Sweet Grass County, $125,000 and Troy Police Department, $189,779.
In addition to providing financial support for hiring, CHP provides funding to state, local, and tribal law enforcement to enhance local community policing strategies and tactics.
CHP applicants were required to identify a specific crime and disorder problem focus area and explain how the funding will be used to implement community policing approaches to that problem focus area.