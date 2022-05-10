Governor Greg Gianforte today proclaimed May as Foster Care Month in Montana to support children, foster parents, and advocates for children in foster care in Montana.
“Montana tragically has one of the highest numbers of children in foster care per capita in the country, due in large part to the drug epidemic we face,” Gov. Gianforte said. “This month, we recognize foster parents and advocates for their critical work to ensure children in foster care have a safe, nurturing environment to grow up in.”
The governor’s proclamation establishing May as Foster Care Month in Montana can be viewed here and below.
WHEREAS, Montana has the second highest number of children in foster care per capita in the United States, with more than 3,000 children in our foster care system and 463,000 children in foster care across the nation; and
WHEREAS, foster children have often tragically experienced neglect and abuse, and deserve to be raised in a safe, nurturing environment that promotes their health and wellbeing; and
WHEREAS, foster parents accept this important responsibility, welcoming foster children into their homes as they do their own, while still supporting family unification when possible; and
WHEREAS, working as a community to prevent child neglect and abuse and reduce the number of Montana children in foster care must be a priority to support the physical, emotional, social, and educational well-being of all children;
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Greg Gianforte, Governor of the State of Montana, do hereby proclaim May 2022 FOSTER CARE MONTH in Montana to support the children, foster parents, and foster care advocates in Montana.