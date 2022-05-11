Across Montana, state officials are recognizing our hard-working law enforcement officers.
Gov. Greg Gianforte signs Police Week proclamation
To honor Montana’s brave men and women in law enforcement, Governor Greg Gianforte today proclaimed May 11-17, 2022, Police Week in Montana.
“Each and every day, Montana law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect our communities and keep Montanans safe,” Gov. Gianforte said. “As we do every day but particularly this week, I encourage Montanans to show our gratitude and thank a member of law enforcement. Montana proudly backs the blue.”
The governor also proclaimed Sunday, May 15, 2022, Peace Officers Memorial Day in memory of law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. The governor will issue a separate proclamation ordering all flags flown in the State of Montana to fly at half-staff on Sunday to honor their memory.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day.
The governor’s proclamation can be viewed here and below.
WHEREAS, Montana law enforcement officers selflessly serve our state and nation, putting themselves in harm’s way to protect our communities, keep Montanans safe, and maintain the peace; and
WHEREAS, Montana law enforcement officers not only protect our cities and towns, but also participate in search and rescue efforts in every corner of our state to reunite families or bring closure to the loved ones of those lost; and
WHEREAS, Montana honors and remembers the lives of law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty in service to their fellow Montanans; and
WHEREAS, Montana proudly Backs the Blue, standing with the brave men and women who choose this noble profession and dedicate their lives to protecting and serving others; and
WHEREAS, since 1962, May 15 of each year has been designated Peace Officers Memorial Day;
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Greg Gianforte, Governor of the State of Montana, do hereby proclaim the week of May 11-17, 2022
U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson recognizes police week
In honor of National Police Week, United States Attorney Leif M. Johnson recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement. This year, the week is observed Wednesday, May 11 through Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
“This week, we gather to pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who sacrificed their lives in service to our country,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “We remember the courage with which they worked and lived. And we recommit ourselves to the mission to which they dedicated their lives. On behalf of a grateful Justice Department and a grateful nation, I extend my sincerest thanks and gratitude to the entire law enforcement community.”
“Every day in communities across Montana, law enforcement officers risk their own lives to make ours safer,” said U.S. Attorney Johnson. “This week, we pay tribute to the men and women in law enforcement for their brave and selfless service, and we honor and remember those we’ve lost in the line of duty for their dedication to ensuring justice and preserving the peace.”
In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty. Based on data submitted to and analyzed by the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), 472 law enforcement officers died nationwide in the line of duty in 2021. Of that number, 319 succumbed to COVID-19.
Additionally, according to 2021 statistics reported by the FBI through the Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) Program, 73 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2021 were killed as a result of felonious acts, whereas 56 died in accidents. Deaths resulting from felonious acts increased in 2021, rising more than 58% from the previous year. In 2021, unprovoked attacks[1] were the cause of 24 deaths, significantly outpacing all other line of duty deaths resulting from felony acts and reaching the highest annual total in over 30 years of reporting. Additional LEOKA statistics can be found on FBI’s Crime Data Explorer website for the LEOKA program.
The names of the 619 fallen officers added this year to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial will be read on Friday, May 13, 2022, during a Candlelight Vigil in Washington, D.C., starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. Those who wish to view the vigil live online can watch on the NLEOMF YouTube channel found at https://www.youtube.com/TheNLEOMF. The schedule of National Police Week events is available on NLEOMF’s website.