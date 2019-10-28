Montana voters will have a consequential ballot to ponder in 2020, packed with decisions about the U.S. presidential election, two of the three seats in Montana’s federal delegation, and five statewide offices, including governor.
That’s a lot for voters to keep track of, especially with national media outlets focused on who will win control of the White House. This guide is our attempt to help, particularly with the down-ballot races that don’t necessarily receive wall-to-wall coverage.
Some dates to keep in mind: Montana’s primary elections are set for June 2, 2020. The winning candidate from each political party will then move on to the general election, set for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
We’ll update and expand this guide over the coming months as we interview candidates, track campaign spending, and watch aspirants make their case for how they plan to serve the state. We welcome your feedback about what information you’d find most helpful to see here — you can reach us by email at edietrich@montanafreepress.org.
GOVERNOR
Montana’s chief executive, tasked with overseeing state agencies and proposing state budgets to the Montana Legislature, elected to a four-year term. Also one of five seats on the Montana Board of Land Commissioners, which has authority over state trust lands.
Republican
Attorney General Tim Fox (R)
Fox, wrapping up his second four-year term as Montana’s attorney general, announced his campaign for governor in January. Originally from Hardin, he has a University of Montana law degree and formerly worked as an attorney in private practice.
Website: foxforgovernor.com
Facebook: facebook.com/foxforgovernor
State Senator Al Olszewski (R)
Olszewski, an orthopedic surgeon and state senator from Kalispell, announced his gubernatorial campaign in April. He previously ran for the U.S. Senate in 2018, placing fourth in the Republican primary.
Website: alformontana.com
Facebook: facebook.com/alformontana
U.S. Representative Greg Gianforte (R)
Gianforte was the Republican nominee for governor in 2012, but failed to derail Gov. Steve Bullock’s re-election bid. Entering politics after founding and selling RightNow Technologies in Bozeman, he was elected to the U.S. House in the 2017 special election and re-elected to a two-year term in 2019. He was also convicted of misdemeanor assault for attacking a reporter during his 2017 run. Gianforte filed to run for Montana governor a second time June 7.
Website: gregformontana.com
Facebook: facebook.com/RepGianforte
Democrat
House Minority Leader Casey Schreiner (D)
Schreiner is a four-term representative who served in minority House leadership during the 2015 and 2017 legislative sessions. He is termed-out of the House in 2020. Schreiner is a former science teacher who now serves as director of the Montana State Workforce Innovation Board.
Website: caseyformontana.com
Facebook: facebook.com/SchreinerforMT
Lt. Governor Mike Cooney (D)
Cooney, a former Montana legislator and secretary of state from Butte, has been Bullock’s lieutenant governor since 2016. He announced his campaign July 3.
Website: cooneyformontana.com
Facebook: facebook.com/CooneyForMT
Whitney Williams (D)
Williams, of Missoula, announced her candidacy Oct. 3. She is the daughter of longtime Montana Congressman Pat Williams and Carol Williams, who was the first woman to serve as Montana Senate majority leader. She is also the founder and CEO of williamsworks, a Missoula-based philanthropic consulting firm.
Website: whitneyformontana.com
Facebook: facebook.com/WhitneyforMontana
Former state representative Reilly Neill (D)
Neill, who represented Park County from 2013 to 2015, filed to run for governor June 8. A Livingston resident, she is the publisher of the publication Montana Press Monthly.
Website: votereilly.com
Facebook: facebook.com/Reilly2020
Libertarian
Ron Vandevender (L)
Vandevender, of Cascade, previously ran for governor in 2012, and has also campaigned for a seat in the Montana Legislature.
Website: ronformontana.com
U.S. SENATE
One of Montana’s two representatives in the upper chamber of the U.S. Congress, elected to a six-year term. Montana’s other senator, Jon Tester, is next up for re-election in 2024.
Republican
U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R)
Daines, who worked for Greg Gianforte as an executive at the Bozeman company RightNow Technologies, was Montana’s U.S. representative during the 2012 term, and was elected to the Senate in 2014. He has said he plans to seek re-election to a second term in 2020.
Website: stevedaines.com
Facebook: facebook.com/SteveDainesMT
Democrat
Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins (D)
Collins, elected mayor of Helena in 2017, announced his bid for the U.S. Senate May 13. A Liberian refugee, he fled his home country’s civil war in the 1990s. Collins is thought to be Montana’s first black mayor since statehood.
Website: wilmotcollins.com
Facebook: facebook.com/WilmotCollinsforSenate
John Mues (D)
Mues, of Loma, said July 11 that he is running for the U.S. Senate. He is a Navy veteran and engineer.
Website: muesformontana.com
Facebook: facebook.com/MuesforMontana
Cora Neumann (D)
Neumann, of Bozeman, announced her candidacy Oct. 1. Raised in Bozeman, she spent much of her career working in global public health. She also founded the Global First Ladies Alliance.
Website: coraformontana.com
Facebook: facebook.com/CoraForMontana
Michael Knoles (D)
Knoles, of Bozeman, filed candidacy paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Sept. 26.
U.S. HOUSE
Montana’s sole representative in the lower chamber of the U.S. Congress, elected to a two-year term.
Republican
Secretary of State Corey Stapleton (R)
Stapleton, a former state senator, was elected secretary of state in 2016, and made unsuccessful primary bids for governor in 2012 and the U.S. House in 2014. He has an engineering degree from the U.S. Naval Academy and previously worked as a financial adviser in Billings. He said in January that he would run for Montana governor, but switched to the U.S. House race after Gianforte announced his own gubernatorial bid.
Website: coreystapleton.com
Facebook: facebook.com/CoreyforMT
State Auditor Matt Rosendale (R)
Rosendale, of Glendive, announced on June 17 that he would run for the U.S. House. Elected state auditor in 2016, he made an unsuccessful run against U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in 2018.
Website: mattformontana.com
Facebook: facebook.com/MattForMontana
Joe Dooling (R)
Dooling, a rancher from the Helena valley and chairman of the Lewis and Clark County GOP Central Committee, filed paperwork to run for Montana’s U.S. House seat June 24. He is the husband of state Rep. Julie Dooling.
Website: joedooling.com
Facebook: facebook.com/joedoolingforcongress
Corvallis Public Schools Superintendent Tim Johnson (R)
Johnson, of Corvallis, is the superintendent of Corvallis Public Schools. He filed July 3 to run for the U.S. House.
Website: timjohnsonformontana.com
Facebook: facebook.com/TJ4MT
Former state GOP party chair Debra Lamm (R)
Lamm, of Livingston, announced her intention Sept. 9 to seek the GOP nomination. She served in the Montana House during the 2015 Legislature.
Website: debralamm.com
Facebook: facebook.com/LammForCongress
Democrat
Former state representative Kathleen Williams (D)
Williams, a former state legislator from Bozeman, announced her second run for the U.S. House in April. Williams lost her prior attempt, running to unseat Gianforte in 2018, by 24,000 votes.
Website: kathleenformontana.com
Facebook: facebook.com/Williamsformontana
State representative Tom Winter (D)
Winter, a freshman state representative from Missoula, announced his candidacy in April. He owns home health care provider Interim HealthCare of Western Montana.
Website: winterformontana.com
Facebook: facebook.com/WinterForMontana
Matt Rains (D)
Rains, of Simms, is an Army veteran who owns a ranch, according to his campaign website. He filed to run for the U.S. House July 1.
Website: rainsformontana.com
Facebook: facebook.com/RainsforMT
ATTORNEY GENERAL
The state’s chief law enforcement and legal officer, who oversees the state Department of Justice, issues legal opinions interpreting state law, and advocates for the public interest in certain legal proceedings. One of five seats on the state land board, and elected to a four-year term.
Republican
Chief Deputy Attorney General Jon Bennion (R)
Bennion, currently a senior staffer in the attorney general’s office, announced his candidacy in February. Originally from Billings, he has worked in the AG’s office since 2013.
Website: bennionforag.com
Facebook: facebook.com/bennionforag
Former Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen (R)
Knudsen, an attorney from Culbertson, served eight years in the Montana House of Representatives, including four as one of the state’s youngest-ever speakers of the House. He announced his candidacy May 20. Knudsen, who was termed out of the House after four terms, was elected Roosevelt County Attorney in 2018.
Website: austinformontana.com
Democrat
State Representative Kim Dudik (D)
Dudik, who currently represents Missoula in the state Legislature, announced her candidacy in December.
Website: dudikformontana.com
Facebook: facebook.com/dudikformontana
Raph Graybill (D)
Graybill, currently the governor’s chief legal counsel, announced his candidacy in May.
Website: raphgraybill.com
Facebook: facebook.com/RaphforAG
SECRETARY OF STATE
Oversees Montana elections and manages state records, as well as serving on the state land board. Elected to a four-year term.
Republican
Senate President Scott Sales (R)
Sales, a state senator from Bozeman who has served in the Montana Legislature since 2003, announced his run for secretary of state in March. He served as senate president in the 2017 and 2019 legislative sessions.
State representative Forrest Mandeville (R)
Mandeville, of Columbus, announced his candidacy in July. He has served in the state Legislature since 2015.
Website: mandevilleformontana.com
Facebook: facebook.com/MandevilleForMontana
SOS Chief of Staff Christi Jacobsen (R)
Jacobsen, of Helena, filed candidacy paperwork with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Oct. 4. She serves as the chief of staff for current Secretary of State Corey Stapleton.
Website: christijacobsen.com
Facebook: facebook.com/Christi4Montana
Twitter: twitter.com/christi4montana
Instagram: instagram.com/christi4montana
Democrat
State Senator Bryce Bennett (D)
Bennett, a state senator from Missoula, announced his candidacy for secretary of state May 29. He is the executive director of the Montana Public Interest Research Group, a University of Montana-affiliated policy nonprofit, and has served in the Legislature since 2011.
Website: bennettformontana.com
Facebook: facebook.com/bennett4montana
SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION
Heads the Montana Office of Public Instruction and oversees the state’s K-12 school system, much of which is governed directly by locally elected school boards. Also holds a seat on the state land board. Elected to a four-year term.
Republican
Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen (R)
Arntzen, formerly a state legislator from Billings, was elected superintendent of public instruction in 2016. She announced June 11 that she will seek re-election.
Website: elsieformontana.com
Facebook: facebook.com/SuperintendentElsieArntzen
Democrat
Melissa Romano (D)
Romano, a Helena teacher, was the 2016 Democratic nominee for superintendent of public instruction, losing to Arntzen. She said in April she plans to take another shot at the job.
Website: romanoformontana.com
Facebook: facebook.com/romanoformontana
STATE AUDITOR
Runs the office responsible for protecting Montanans from fraud by regulating the insurance and securities industries. Also holds a seat on the state land board. Elected to a four-year term.
Republican
Troy Downing (R)
Downing, a military veteran who ran in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate in 2018, said June 26 he’ll run for state auditor in 2020.
Website: troydowning.com
Facebook: facebook.com/TroyDowningMT
Nelly Nicol (R)
Nicol, of Billings, announced her candidacy in October. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has worked at Miles City-based Victory Insurance Company for more than a decade.
Website: nellynicol4stateauditor.com
Democrat
State Representative Shane Morigeau (D)
Morigeau, a state representative from Missoula, announced his candidacy for state auditor June 30. He is a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and has a law degree from the University of Montana.
Website: shaneformontana.com
Facebook: facebook.com/shaneformontana