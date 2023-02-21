MT STATE CAPITOL

The Montana Legislature on Monday heard a series of addresses from the state’s federal delegation — at least three of whom could well be vying for the same U.S. Senate seat come 2024.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, Montana’s lone statewide-elected Democrat, Sen. Steve Daines, Reps. Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale focused to varying degrees on current Montana issues, like high costs of living or what to do with the state’s roughly $2.5 billion budget surplus, but all diagnosed Congress with a dysfunction they contrasted with the Montana Legislature.



