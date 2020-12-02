With a nod to the holiday season, the Montana Historical Society is giving the gift of free entry to Montana’s Museum through Jan. 2.
The museum, located at 225 No. Roberts St. in Helena, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Featured exhibits include “Good Beer Here, Montana’s Brewing History” and “Who Speaks to You? Portraits from our Collection.”
Other exhibits include the works of renowned artist Charlie Russell; the Montana Homeland Gallery highlights the era from the end of the last Ice Age to the Great Depression of the 1920s and 1930s; and “Neither Empty Nor Unknown” illustrates Montana at the time of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
“We thought free admission to our galleries and museum store is a fun way to share Montana’s curated treasures with the public,” said Molly Kruckenberg, director of the Montana Historical Society. “We know some people are experiencing hardships, especially with children at home due to the pandemic, and this is a way to reconnect with our past when we can’t connect with our families.”
Guests age 5 and older are expected to wear face coverings while in the museum as a safety precaution for both visitors and staff.
For more information, contact Eve Byron, public information officer, at 406/444-6843 or eve.byron@mt.gov