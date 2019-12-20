Montana’s unemployment rate remained at 3.4% in November, as both total employment and the labor force grew. The U.S. unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage points, to 3.5%.
“As this decade comes to an end, Montanans can be proud of the economic expansion they have powered. Over the last 10 years, Montana has added 53,000 jobs and recorded the sixth fastest wage growth in the nation,” Gov. Bullock said. “As we enter 2020, Montana’s businesses and workers can look forward to future growth and a continued commitment to building a strong workforce.”
Total employment, which includes agricultural, payroll and self-employed workers, grew by 1,200 jobs in November with similar growth in the labor force of 1,466 workers. Payroll employment also had a large increase of 1,800 jobs over the month, with much of the job growth coming in the arts and recreation industry and the construction industry.
The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.3% in November, with increases in shelter and energy indexes. The index for all items less food and energy, also called core inflation, rose by 0.2%. Core inflation rose 2.3% over the last twelve months.