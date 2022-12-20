Supreme Court abortion case

All Families Healthcare founder Helen Weems, second from right, listens to oral arguments before the Montana Supreme Court in the case Weems v. State on Dec. 14, 2022

 Mara Silvers | Montana Free Press

The Montana Supreme Court on Wednesday heard oral arguments in Weems v. State, a case that will decide whether advanced practice registered nurses can legally provide abortions in Montana, or whether the Legislature has a broad ability to regulate a nurse’s scope of practice currently overseen by a professional medical board.

The state’s high court previously considered the case in 2019, after a district court temporarily allowed Helen Weems, a nurse practitioner and the owner of All Families Healthcare in Whitefish, to provide abortions while the case proceeded. The Supreme Court upheld that decision in a 4-3 ruling.



Tags

Load comments