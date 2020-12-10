The Montana Transportation Commission is inviting the public to an online meeting scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. The online agendas are available online at https://bit.ly/3mbXFA6. Among topics will be a speed zone for Montana 15 and U.S. 191 repairs.
The time of 9 a.m. on Thursday has been set aside for public comment on transportation related issues. For more information or to join the online meeting please contact Lori Ryan at (406) 444-7200 or lryan@mt.gov.
The Montana Department of Transportation is using online meetings and presentations to engage with the public rather than in-person meetings due to community health and safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. MDT together with its construction contracting partners, continue to take the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously. For more information visit https://covid19.mt.gov/
The Department of Transportation will make reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities who wish to participate in the Transportation Commission Meeting or need an alternative accessible format of this notice. If you require an accommodation, contact the Department of Transportation no later than December 15, 2020, to advise us of the nature of the accommodation that you need. Please contact Matt Maze, Office of Civil Rights, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, Montana 59620; telephone (406) 444-5416; Montana Relay 711; facsimile (406) 444-7243; or e-mail to mmaze@ mt.gov.