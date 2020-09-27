Governor Steve Bullock announced Montana’s unemployment rate continued its downward trend in August, dropping by 0.9 percentage points to 5.6%. Montana’s unemployment rate is well below the national rate of 8.4% for August.
“Montana continues to outperform the national economy in our economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Steve Bullock said. “If we continue to come together to fight this virus, we can keep Montana’s workers and business owners healthy and safe and further our economic recovery.”
Montana has the 7th lowest unemployment rate in the nation. August total employment levels were 713 jobs higher than July. Total employment includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers. Payroll employment increased by 400 jobs in August. The largest gains in payroll jobs occurred in federal government employment due to hiring for the U.S. Census.
The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 0.4% in August with a broad-based increase in prices across all goods. The index for all items less food and energy, also called core inflation, rose by 0.4%.
Although these metrics suggest inflation is higher than in the past year, the increase in the all items less food and energy has increased by only 1.7% over the last twelve months, remaining below the Federal Reserve’s inflation target. Inflation below the target suggests accommodative monetary policy will continue in the upcoming months.