Montana’s oldest wildlife conservation organization, the Montana Wildlife Federation (MWF), welcomed the Friends of the Missouri Breaks Monument (Friends) into their network of affiliate clubs.
The Friends join 18 other organizations that support the mission of MWF through advocacy and policy work and retention, recruitment, and reactivation of outdoor enthusiasts in the state of Montana.
“MWF’s affiliate network is a diverse network of organizations with whom we share core values of protecting wildlife, habitat, and public access,” said Marcus Strange, MWF Program and Partnership Director. “We value the unique partnerships that we have with each of these organizations and we are excited to be able to welcome the Friends to the MWF family.”
The Friends is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that was founded in 2001 to advocate on behalf of the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument (Breaks). Located in central Montana, the Breaks surrounds the wild and scenic Missouri River as it flows through nearly half-a-million acres of central Montana prairies and badlands.
The Friends protect and preserve the Breaks through their advocacy, education and stewardship work.
"For the Friends, being an affiliate will allow for increased capacity for outreach and communication, as well as an opportunity to work with MWF on expanding our on-the-ground stewardship work,” said Joe Offer, Executive Director of the Friends. "Together we can better protect and preserve the Missouri Breaks region of central Montana."