Redistricting map

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

With congressional districts settled, Montana is now drawing state-level voting maps for its legislative seats.

The deadline for members of the public to submit their own maps for Senate and House seats was last week, to the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission. The five members of the commission are now drafting their own maps to present to the public.



Tags

Load comments