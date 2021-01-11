BOZEMAN — MontanaPBS is broadcasting and livestreaming a new weekly series, “The Rundown: Capitol Report,” each Sunday at 5 p.m. through the end of the 2021 Montana legislative session.
The program will offer an in-depth look at Montana’s 67th Legislature with weekly updates, analysis and interviews. The series began Jan. 3 and is expected to cover a range of issues, including COVID-19, public lands, education and energy development. The series is hosted by Jackie Coffin.
“The Rundown: Capitol Report” will rely on remote footage and media partnerships to maintain best practices in preventing the spread of COVID-19, Coffin said.
“I’m looking forward to providing timely updates on this legislative session for all Montanans,” Coffin said. “In the midst of so much political change, I believe that these weekly reports from the Legislature will be of immense value to our viewers and help them connect directly with local government.”
Viewers can watch “The Rundown: Capitol Report” on-air, online at montanapbs.org/live or on Facebook Live by following MontanaPBS at facebook.com/MontanaPBS. To view a full list of viewing options, visit montanapbs.org/watch.
To view more information, including new and previous episodes of “The Rundown: Capitol Report,” visit montanapbs.org/rundown.