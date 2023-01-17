The Senate will hear a bill Wednesday that aims to keep corporate influences out of the official administration of Montana's elections.
Senate Bill 117 would prohibit state and local governments from using outside money to conduct elections. Instead, election administration costs would be required to be paid for with public funds. Senator Shelley Vance, R-Belgrade is sponsoring the bill.
“This is a simple bill,” Vance said. “Montana’s elections are not for sale. Elections are decided by the voting public and it’s not appropriate for anyone other than the public to be funding the administration of elections.”
SB 117 would carry a felony penalty for any violation.
“There is no room for even the appearance of a corrupting influence or a tipping of the scales when it comes to the official operations of our elections,” Vance said.
Last session, a similar bill narrowly failed on the Senate floor. At the time of that failed bill, information about a $350 million corporate election funding effort was starting to come to light.
“The issue of outside money flowing into the official administration of elections has received a lot of attention over the past two years and so people are much more aware of it now,” Vance said. “This is a straightforward election integrity bill that will strengthen Montana’s confidence in our election processes.”
SB 117 will have its first hearing in the Senate State Administration Committee Wednesday afternoon.