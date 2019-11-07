Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) officials have identified two additional cases of illness related to the national outbreak of e-cigarette use, or vaping. Montana now has seven identified cases, including one death.
DPHHS officials said both new cases involve individuals from Cascade County with a history of vaping. The investigation continues into specific products that were used.
One individual is in their teens and the other is in their 20s. One of the individuals was hospitalized in September, and the other was treated in an outpatient setting in August. Both are now recovering.
DPHHS continues to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and local public health as this ongoing national investigation continues.
With the fast pace of the ongoing outbreak, the latest information and recommendations are available on the CDC website.
Regardless of the ongoing investigation, health officials state that e-cigarette products should never be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women, or adults who do not currently use tobacco products.
Those involved in the national outbreak report symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, and fatigue. Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea are also common. Symptoms worsen over a period of days or weeks and do not appear to be caused by a pulmonary infection. Anyone who vapes and is experiencing respiratory issues should promptly consult their provider.
Healthcare providers treating patients with respiratory illness with no apparent infectious cause and who have a history of e-cigarette use are asked to notify their local health department.
DPHHS will continue to update the number of Montana cases every Friday here: https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/mtupp/vapingpulmonarydisease.