Courtney Wilhelm Mountain Lion 01

Following some changes to the mountain lion license structure by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission that are now in effect, lion hunters are urged to review the regulations before purchasing a license.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks offers three types of lion licenses for sale: a general mountain lion license, a limited special mountain lion license (application only by July 22, 2022), and an unlimited special mountain lion license. You may only purchase or apply for one license. The exception is that those who do not draw a limited special license may then purchase a general license.



