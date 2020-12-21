BOZEMAN — An engineer whose legacy includes a multitude of water treatment projects benefiting rural communities across the state has been posthumously inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame.
William J. Wenzel, who led an accomplished civil engineering career based in Great Falls, will be honored with a plaque hanging in Roberts Hall at Montana State University's Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering. The award, given each November by the Montana Society of Engineers, recognizes exceptional contributions by engineers professionally licensed in the state. Wenzel died in 1992 at age 83.
"He always prided himself on helping small towns in Montana," said Jeanette Rasmussen, Wenzel's daughter and a Choteau resident. "When I drive around Montana, especially through little towns on the Hi-Line, it brings back memories of our family traveling around while he worked on all these projects."
After earning his civil engineering degree from the University of Cincinnati and serving in the Army, Wenzel came to Montana in 1942 to work on the design and construction of Malmstrom Air Force Base in Cascade County. When that base was completed, he signed on with an engineering firm hired by the Army Corps of Engineers to build a pipeline along the newly constructed Alaska Highway for supplying planes with gasoline during World War II. In the following years he worked for the engineering firm Corwin and Company on a variety of municipal water and sewage projects in Montana and served as public works director in Great Falls.
One of the prominent projects surviving from that era is a water tower on the east end of Great Falls, according to Rasmussen. The structure was designed to use pre-cast concrete slabs held together like the staves of a barrel, without relying on metal rebar that was in limited supply because of wartime rationing.
"He liked to solve problems," Rasmussen said.
Wenzel founded his own firm, Wenzel & Company, in Great Falls in 1949 and served as president until 1976. Projects undertaken by the firm included the Libby airport, a grain handling facility at the Port of Sweetgrass, the Murray Spring State Fish Hatchery in Eureka and radar stations throughout Montana and North Dakota. Wenzel was also involved with numerous hydroelectric projects, including the Libby, Cabinet Gorge, Noxon Rapids, Albeni Falls, Paradise and Cochrane dams, as well as the effort to manage the landslide that dammed the Madison River after the 1959 Hebgen Lake earthquake.
Throughout the '50s Wenzel promoted the use of sewage lagoons to improve treatment of wastewater at industrial plants and in small Montana communities, including Hutterite colonies.
Wenzel was a member of the American Concrete Institute, the American Society of Civil Engineers, the American Society of Engineers, the American Water Works Association, the Consulting Engineers Council of Montana and the National Society of Professional Engineers.
The hall of fame award is normally given at the Montana Engineers Honors Banquet in November, but the ceremony has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. For more information, visit mtengineers.org/montana-pe-hall-of-fame.