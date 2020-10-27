It's a problem familiar to almost anyone with an email address: a seemingly innocent message asking for a password, bank account number or for you to download a file. Comply with the request — often crafted to appear to be from a co-worker or friend — and your email or bank account is hacked or your computer is infected with a virus.
Computer scientists call these cyberattacks. And attacks targeting ordinary citizens over email are just the tip of the iceberg, according to Montana State University researcher Clemente Izurieta.
"In the past few years we've seen a huge increase in the number of attacks," said Izurieta, associate professor in the Gianforte School of Computing in MSU's Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering. "This isn't just the hacker in the basement; it's organized groups attacking industrial systems, the entertainment industry, governments and the military."
That's why Izurieta is excited that MSU is partnering with Idaho National Laboratory on a new $3.1 million cybersecurity research project funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The three-year project will focus on developing new ways to detect and thwart cyberattacks.
"We'll be analyzing threats in real time, with real data," said Izurieta, who is leading the MSU research team. "The hope is that the tools we develop can be put to use as soon as possible."
The researchers will apply the latest computing technologies to monitor new cyberattacks and report them to DHS, which maintains databases that software companies and others can use to fix vulnerabilities and alert the public, Izurieta explained. The team will also analyze previous attacks and explore algorithms that could help streamline and automate how attacks are detected and reported.
The team includes MSU researchers Veronika Strnadova-Neeley, Travis Peters and Mike Wittie in the computer science department, as well as Brock LaMeres, professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. Ann Marie Reinhold, assistant research professor in the Department of Land Resources and Environmental Sciences in MSU's College of Agriculture, will contribute statistical analysis. Bozeman-based cybersecurity company Hoplite Industries will be involved as a consulting partner. Liz Shanahan, professor in the Department of Political Science in MSU's College of Letters and Science, will help the team study the communication of cyber risk. One goal of the project is to tailor alerts that are effective but don't cause panic, Izurieta said.
As part of efforts to grow collaborations with the federal lab, researchers from INL will join the MSU team in a computer facility on campus where MSU students, including undergraduates, will be involved in the project, according to Izurieta. The funding will support four doctoral students to work on joint cybersecurity projects at MSU and INL, and the project may foster undergraduate internships at the Idaho Falls facility.
Jayne Morrow, assistant vice president in MSU's Office of Research, Economic Development and Graduate Education, called the project a "great opportunity" for MSU because of the confluence of research in a cutting-edge field with educational and career paths for students. "Helping to develop the cybersecurity workforce is one of several ways we're trying to build relationships with the national labs in our region to accomplish mutual goals," she said, noting that the project helps fulfill one of four grand challenges — "securing the future of Montana" — defined in MSU's strategic plan, "Choosing Promise."
MSU's Gallatin College offers an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity and information assurance, and the university is planning to develop a new master's degree in cybersecurity. The new research project and expansion of cybersecurity academic programs are part of a larger effort to establish MSU as a leader in the field, according to John Paxton, director of the Gianforte School of Computing.
"As computers play an increasingly important role in society, it's important that they are trustworthy and less vulnerable to threats," Paxton said. "Our goal is to train students and build our research expertise in this critically important area of computer science."
According to Izurieta, "It's all coming together very nicely for what we're trying to do."