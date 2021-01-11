BOZEMAN – Montana State University will host a virtual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on Friday, Jan. 15. “A Celebration of Blackness” will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature numerous panels and discussions with MSU campus leaders. The event is free and open to the public.
An itinerary of the day is listed below:
11:30 a.m. – “Rev. Dr. MLK Jr. Tribute and Kick-Off.” The opening event will be led by Jessica Brito and Anaya Paschal, leaders of the MSU Black Student Union, and will celebrate King’s birthday.
12 p.m. – “Black Student-Athlete Experience Panel.” The panel will be led by Kyla Bush, a freshman thrower for the women’s track and field team.
1 p.m. – “Black Students and Patients in Health Care Panel.” MSU alum Jamelle Phillips, MSU Diversity and Inclusion Student Commons student coordinator Lyla Brown and MSU graduate student Bukola Saliu will lead the panel.
2 p.m. – “Interactive African Names Presentation.” Student leaders from the MSU African Students Association, Elijah Adeniyi and David Lartey, will lead the presentation.
3 p.m. – “Exploring Our Identities and Profession Panel.” DISC program manager PJ Diamond, along with her sisters, Jasmine and Jade, will examine the intersection of work and identity.
The entire event will be hosted via Webex, and a link to join the webinar can be found at montana.edu/calendar/events.php?id=36579. It is hosted by DISC, the MSU Black Student Union and the MSU African Students Association.
For more information, contact PJ Diamond at 406-994-5801 or precious.diamond@montana.edu.