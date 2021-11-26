Montana State University Billings business students and Assistant Professor of Management Rodrigo Lobo, are offering local businesses and nonprofit organizations the opportunity to participate in the “Boost Your Business” program.
MSUB business students and their professors work directly with clients for 15 weeks to develop comprehensive and strategic business plans that meet their goals.
“This program is an excellent way for our students to get hands-on and practical experience, which will set them up for success for when they enter the workforce,” said Lobo. “Businesses will also benefit, as this program is no cost to them, and at the conclusion of the program, they receive a quality business plan.” Any business or nonprofit, in any stage can apply to participate in this program.
Teams of 3-5 students and their professors will work together starting this upcoming spring semester with one business or nonprofit to gather information and analyze their current state.
They will then create a tailored strategic business plan for the client throughout the semester. At the conclusion of the semester, students will present their comprehensive strategic business plans to their clients.
The program is currently accepting applicants for spring 2022. For more information about this program or to apply, contact Rodrigo Lobo at rodrigo.lobo@msubillings.edu or call 406-657-1637.