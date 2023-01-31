MT DES logo

Montana Disaster and Emergency Services (MT DES), supported by FEMA, hosted its first Recovery Resources Symposium drawing over 350 in person and virtual attendees to the event held at Fort Harrison, Wednesday, January 25th. Attendees represented over 130 different agencies including local, tribal, state and federal partners.

According to event organizer, Sara Hartley, MT DES State Hazard Mitigation Officer, the Symposium was designed to inform attendees on resources available during disaster recovery, and the limitations of those resource programs; create partnerships among symposium attendees who may be able to assist in recovery efforts where other programs have limitations; and move forward as a collaborative group that can contribute to disaster recovery efforts while building a more resilient Montana.



