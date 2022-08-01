MT redistricting has impacts for native communities

A public meeting on redistricting is scheduled for Aug. 25 at Salish Kootenai College. 

 Salish Kootenai College/U.S. Department of Education

With new voting maps for Montana's Legislature to be revealed soon, Native American communities are being encouraged to watch the process closely.

Billings-based Western Native Voice wants the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission to respect tribal sovereignty in the process. One of the commission's goals is to keep communities of interest, such as tribes, intact.



