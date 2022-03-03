A new family-friendly program celebrating the science of paleontology will be available at the Museum of the Rockies beginning Saturday, April 2.
“Dinosaurs and MOR!” will feature lectures from world-class paleontologists, paleo passport activity stations in the Siebel Dinosaur Complex, drawing lessons with an expert paleo artist, and a dinner with John Scannella, the museum’s John R. Horner Curator of Paleontology.
Ten experts from across the country will deliver 30-minute presentations, followed by a Q&A session, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Hager Auditorium. Presenters include:
Dave Varricchio, professor of Earth sciences at Montana State University.
Holly Woodward Ballard, associate professor of anatomy and paleontology at the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences.
Nathan Carroll, curator of paleontology of the Carter County Museum.
Karen Chin, professor and curator of paleontology at the University of Colorado Boulder.
Liz Freedman Fowler, assistant professor of biological and Earth sciences at Dickinson State University and the research associate at the Dickinson Museum Center and Badlands Dinosaur Museum.
Gregory P. Wilson Mantilla, professor of biology at the University of Washington and curator of paleontology at the Burke Museum.
Kallie Moore, collections manager of the University of Montana Paleontology Center.
Mary Schweitzer, professor of biological sciences at North Carolina State University.
Eric Scott, principal paleontologist of Cogstone Resource Management Inc. and adjunct professor at California State University San Bernardino.
Cary Woodruff, director of paleontology of the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum.
The lecture series is $20 for youth museum members and MSU students, $40 for adult members and seniors, $30 for non-member youths and $60 for non-member adults. It includes access to the main museum and planetarium. Registration is required.
Attendees can obtain paleo passports at the front desk and get stamps at numerous family-friendly stations through the Siebel Dinosaur Complex. Stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Taylor Planetarium will host a viewing of “Dinosaur Prophesy,” where attendees can solve four cold cases from the age of dinosaurs. The passport is included with museum admission, which ranges from $10.50 to $16.50.
Expert paleo artist Ted Rechlin will hold classes about how to draw dinosaurs at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Rechlin is the author and illustrator of graphic novels, including “Jurassic,” which won the silver medal for graphic novel of the year from Foreword Reviews. Classes are $10 to $15 per person and registration is required.
The day will conclude with a dinner in the museum’s Bair Lobby celebrating the inaugural “Dinosaurs and MOR!” event. Scannella will deliver a keynote speech. “MOR than Monsters: Unearthing the Paleobiology of Dinosaurs” will inform guests about past, present and future explorations of the lives of dinosaurs. The dinner is $65 to $95 per person and will be held from 6:15 to 9 p.m. Registration is required.
On April 1 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. museum members will have a sneak preview of the “Dinosaurs and MOR!” event. Members will experience paleo-passport and history activity stations throughout the museum. “Dinosaur Prophesy” will be shown in the Taylor Planetarium at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. MOR Executive Director Christopher Dobb and Scannella will deliver a special address to the members at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m.
To learn more and register for “Dinosaur and MOR!” events visit museumoftherockies.org/dinos.