BOZEMAN — MontanaPBS will broadcast and live stream a new episode of “The Rundown with Jackie Coffin” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.
The new one-hour episode, “Montana’s Search for the Cure,” features Montana scientists searching for answers about the COVID-19 pandemic in laboratories across the state. Viewers will learn about vaccines, gene therapy, virus tracing and more.
“This episode was a project near and dear to me, as I am one of 100 Montanans actively participating in a COVID-19 vaccine trial,” said Coffin, the show’s host. “I look forward to sharing future updates from the experts and scientists who contributed to this episode, as well as detailed advancements of the vaccine as the research continues across our state.”
Viewers can watch “The Rundown” on-air, online at montanapbs.org/live or on Facebook Live by following MontanaPBS at facebook.com/MontanaPBS. To view a full list of viewing options, visit montanapbs.org/watch.
To view more information, including new and previous episodes of “The Rundown,” visit montanapbs.org/rundown.