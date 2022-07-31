Non-profit wildlife reserve gets a permit to graze bison on public lands

A nonprofit organization with a 3-million acre wildlife reserve in north-central Montana has received approval to graze bison on public lands.

American Prairie (formerly known as American Prairie Reserve) has obtained a permit from the federal Bureau of Land Management to graze bison on more than 63,000 acres in Phillips County.



