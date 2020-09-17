The American Association for Retired Persons (AARP) Montana released full survey results that shows voters age 65-plus are not a lock for either of Montana’s U.S. Senate candidates.
Gov. Steve Bullock (52%) leads Senator Steve Daines (45%) among voters 65-plus. In the presidential race, former Vice President Joe Biden (50%) leads President Donald Trump (45%) among voters 65-plus.
The survey finds that support for Social Security and Medicare unify voters from both parties.
When considering voters age 50 and over, a significant majority of Montanans say that Social Security (81%) and Medicare (76%) are important issues when deciding their vote for the U.S. Senate.
A majority of voters from both parties say that Social Security (91% Dem., 75% Rep.) and Medicare (91% Dem., 69% Rep.) are important to their Senate vote and would also be more likely to vote for a candidate who will stand up for these programs and lower drug prices (94% Dem., 85% Rep.) and increase access to more affordable long-term care (91% Dem., 73% Rep.).
“Candidates who want to win in 2020 must talk about the issues that matter to voters 50 and over — like voting safely from home or in-person, preventing cuts to Social Security and Medicare and lowering prescription drug prices,” said Mike Batista, AARP Montana Director of Government Affairs.
Montana Poll Findings
Voters 65-plus plan to vote by absentee ballot (74%) or early in-person (6%) in large numbers this year, while voters 50 to 64 plan to vote by absentee ballot (55%) or early in-person (10%) in large numbers this year.
A majority (58%) of 65-plus voters worry about themselves or family contracting coronavirus, while voters 50 to 64 (48%) are less concerned.
More than half (53%) of voters 65-plus would agree to be vaccinated if an FDA-approved vaccine to prevent coronavirus was available right now at no cost. Voters age 50 to 64 are less likely (39%).
49% of voters 65-plus say they are more likely to vote for a candidate who is focused on keeping families healthy and reducing the spread of Coronavirus. In comparison, 53% of voters age 50 to 64 are more likely to vote for a candidate who is focused on rebuilding the economy by reopening businesses and getting people back to work.
AARP commissioned the bipartisan polling team of Fabrizio Ward & Hart Research to conduct polls in five states with key U.S. Senate races, including Montana.
The firms interviewed 1,200 likely Montana voters, which includes a statewide representative sample of 800 likely voters, with oversamples of 400 likely voters age 50 and older, between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5, 2020.
The interviews were conducted via landline and cellphone. The margin of sampling error for the 800 statewide sample is ±3.5%; for the 838 total sample of voters 50+ is ±3.6%.
Due to rounding, answer choices may not always add up to 100%. All reported data is among 50+ voters except when otherwise specified. Partisan crosstabs in this report represent how people identify themselves when asked, not how they are registered.