BOZEMAN — The Osher Lifelong Institute at Montana State University, formerly MSU Wonderlust, will present “Montana State Legislature 2021: Republicans in the Driver’s Seat” for a Friday Forum on Friday, Dec. 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m. The event, in partnership with the Bozeman Public Library Foundation, is free and open to the public.
On Nov. 3, Republicans won election to every statewide office and increased their majorities in both houses in the Legislature. State Sen. JP Pomnichowski, a Bozeman Democrat who has served in the Legislature since 2007, will discuss the upcoming legislative agenda, which includes setting priorities, addressing COVID-19 protocols, dealing with recently approved ballot measures, working on a budget and more.
Pomnichowski served in the Montana House of Representatives from 2007 until 2013. In 2014, she was elected to the Montana Senate where she currently serves as Democratic Party Whip.
Registration for the Friday Forum is required and can be done at montana.edu/wonderlust/register. Upon registration confirmation, participants will receive an email with the Webex link and instructions to join the program.
Friday Forums are offered on the second Friday of each month September through May and are a partnership between the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and the Bozeman Public Library Foundation. OLLI is a program of Academic Technology and Outreach at MSU. ATO works across the university to support and advance its land-grant mission through unique and innovative opportunities for outreach and engagement.