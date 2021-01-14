BOZEMAN – The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Montana State University, formerly MSU Wonderlust, will partner with the Bozeman Public Library Foundation to host a Friday Forum talk with U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. “How We Work Together to Find Common Ground” will take place virtually from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15. It is free and open to the public.
Tester will discuss some of the challenges for Congress in a time of social division and media mistrust, as well as opportunities to move America forward with respect and common purpose. Tester will also touch on his recently published book “Grounded: A Senator’s Lessons on Winning Back Rural America,” and share his perspective on issues important to rural and working-class Americans. There will be time for questions following the forum.
Tester is a third-generation farmer from Big Sandy. He is a Democrat serving his third term as a U.S. senator from Montana.
Registration is required for the presentation and can be found at montana.edu/wonderlust/register. Upon registration confirmation, participants will receive an email with the Webex link and instructions to join the program.
Friday Forums, a partnership between OLLI at MSU and the Bozeman Public Library Foundation, are offered the second Friday of each month September through May. OLLI at MSU is a program of Academic Technology and Outreach at MSU. ATO works across the university to support and advance its land-grant mission through unique and innovative opportunities for outreach and engagement.