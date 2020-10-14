One person was killed by a falling tree amid a high wind event in western Washington, according to KOMO-TV in Seattle. The news station said the victim, a man in his 30s, had been clearing a driveway of storm debris along the Key Peninsula Highway in Pierce County, located southwest of Seattle. At one point more than 120,000 were without power, according to the news station.
Around Seattle, a tree said to be 200 years old was toppled and fell onto a parked car and lifted up concrete that covered its roots. No injuries were reported, KOMO-TV said.
Additionally, a 737 pilot reported being struck by lightning at an elevation of 18,000 feet near Seattle, according to KOMO-TV. No damage to the plane was reported.
The storm that triggered the fierce winds was part of the same weather system that also brought drenching rain and high-country snow in the Northwest.
Now, forecasters said as the system pivots eastward, winds will continue to howl over a 700,000-square-mile area of the Rockies and Plains into Wednesday night as a storm marking the leading edge of colder air slices across the northern tier of the central United States.
Frequent wind gusts ranging from 40 to 70 mph are in store from Idaho and Montana to the Dakotas, Wyoming, Colorado, western Nebraska and northeastern Utah. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 90 mph is anticipated through the passes and along the eastern slopes of the mountains in Wyoming and Colorado.
Gusts as high as 83 mph were reported near Centennial, Wyoming, during Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). In central and western Montana, gusts frequented 60 to 70 mph Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
"Winds this strong can create dangerous conditions on the highways with high-profile vehicles, such as trucks and campers, which are at great risk for rolling over," AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins said.
