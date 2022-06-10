In contrast to District 5, the District 1 GOP race garnered swift and decisive results. With a 32-point lead over challenger K. Webb Galbreath, incumbent commissioner Randy Pinocci of Sun River is poised to coast into a second term. No Democrats filed to run in District 1, so Pinocci’s seat will be uncontested in November.
Pinocci said he’d like to continue working to increase energy efficiency and bring more hydroelectric power online. He said he also plans to pressure wind turbine manufacturers to build higher-quality components to increase their efficiency and longevity, and he’d like to further his efforts to replace power lines with high-efficiency lines.
“Power lines leak electricity like water leaks out of a hose with holes in it. They’ve made a new power line that cuts leakage by one-third, saving millions of dollars to the ratepayer,” he said. “Pinocci spearheaded the first one to be installed in Monarch. We’re saving $440,000 a year in wasted electricity. If you give me 10 of those projects I can save millions of dollars in wasted electricity.”
Galbreath, a Browning resident, rancher, and the Blackfeet Tribe’s operations director, said he thinks he ran a good race, but doesn’t anticipate a repeat candidacy.
“I think that the people in District 1 want to maintain the status quo. That’s fine, that’s why we have elections,” he said. “I’m happy for my opponent. He won, it was a good race and I wish him the best.”
During an interview late Wednesday morning, Galbreath indicated that he’d already started to turn his attention to other matters.
“A rancher’s life is never over, it’s never done,” he said. “I’ve got to move some cattle today.”
Meanwhile, in Dstricit 5, Annie Bukacek has a thin lead.
Nearly 20 hours after polls closed, fewer than 100 votes separate the first- and second-place vote-getters in the Republican primary for the District 5 seat on the state Public Service Commission, the five-member board that regulates monopoly utilities in Montana.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Flathead Valley physician Ann “Annie” Bukacek leads former state Rep. Derek Skees by 74 votes, earning 31.2% of the vote to Skees’ 30.9%. According to the secretary of state’s posted election results, all 102 polling precincts in District 5 have fully reported, so the numbers are unlikely to change. The race, along with county commission races in Flathead and Silver Bow counties, has been flagged by the secretary of state’s office for potential recounts.
If the margin of defeat for a statewide office is less than 0.5%, the defeated candidate can petition the secretary of state for a recount, per Montana law. In order to initiate a recount, Skees would have to post a bond with the Flathead County Clerk and Recorder sufficient to cover the costs of the effort.
Skees has not yet said whether he plans to pursue a recount.
Helena farmer and rancher Joe Dooling also earned 29% of Republican primary voters. Shortly after noon Wednesday, he told MTFP he had called Bukacek to concede the race.
Dooling said he spent much of the morning on “pins and needles” waiting for more votes to be tallied in Lewis and Clark County, where he benefited from a home turf advantage. He said when he went to bed Tuesday night, he was up in the polls, and he’d lost the lead by the time he woke up on Wednesday.
“It’s kind of intense — you’re up, you’re down, you’re up, you’re down,” he said. “I don’t think I left anything on the table, and I gave it my best shot.”