This week we wrapped up the first month of the 68th Montana Legislature and rolled into February without skipping a beat. February in the Montana legislature started strong with hearings on what has been labeled the “Country-of-Origin Placarding” (COOP) Act, bills that would increase Montana’s conversation districts’ funding and update and modernize the Montana ballot initiative process.

Just like in the 66th and 67th Montanan legislature, a bill has been introduced that claims to implement “Country of Origin Labeling” (COOL) in Montana. Presented in slightly different forms in both the House and Senate during the past two legislative sessions, this session’s HB 350 Generally revise country of origin labeling sponsored by Frank Smith (D) HD 31 would require retail establishments to “make an effort” to determine where beef and pork was born, raised and processed. If the store determines the meats were born, raised and processed in the United States, they may place a “born, raised and processed” placard or sign on the meat case. If they cannot determine this information, they would put up signage that indicates the meat is to have a “Imported/Origin Unlabeled” placard. This places a difficult burden on retailers because many of them purchase boxed beef from USDA-inspected or state-inspected plants. This notes where the meat was safely and wholesomely processed but does not indicate where the animal lived its entire life. Even though USDA/ERS data shows that only about 8.1% of the US beef production is sourced from foreign-born cattle, stores would likely be forced to place a “Imported/Unknown” label on. This would drive consumers away from beef and pork on the Montana store shelves. Instead, MFBF supports the use of existing marketing programs such as the Made in Montana Program which markets Montana-made products and services both in and out of state. Many Montana retail establishments currently market Montana-grown beef and pork, as do many local processors. Even better, many Montana ranchers market direct to consumers, selling beef that was born, raised and processed right here in the state. The bottom line is, many marketing channels already exist for labeling our high-quality products. We should allow consumers to make their own food choices, and not use state government to enforce unreasonable and counterproductive regulations on private businesses.



