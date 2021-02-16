HELENA — The Senate Tax Committee is hearing a bill today that will dramatically increase the transparency and explanation of Montanans’ property tax bills.
Senate Bill 212, sponsored by Senator Ryan Osmundson, R-Buffalo, would require county treasurers to include more information on written tax notices, including itemized mill levies, which mill levies are voted levies, and changes in property taxes over the past 10 years compared to the consumer price index. The Department of Revenue and Department of Administration would be responsible for providing information to counties.
“We constantly hear concerns from Montanans about high and increasing property taxes,” Osmundson said. “This bill will give property owners a lot more information about the taxes they’re paying and a much greater understanding both of what’s driving tax increases and how those increases compare to economic activity.”
“It’s important for Montanans to understand what their taxes are paying for, where those taxes came from, and which ones were voted on locally,” Senate President Mark Blasdel said.
“Placing fiscally conservative limits on the growth of local governments will help protect taxpayers from sky-high property taxes,” said Kendall Cotton, President and CEO of the Frontier Institute, a Montana-based think tank. “Empowering voters with more information about revenue growth will help them ensure that government is spending within its means and not taxing too much.”