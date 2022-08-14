One of four proposed legislative maps

One of four proposed legislative maps, online at  https://mtredistricting.gov/state-legislative-maps-proposed-by-the-commission/.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

On Aug. 25, 26, and 30, the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission will hold the first of nine public hearings on four draft legislative map proposals. Six hearings will be in-person; three will be online only.

On Aug. 25, the commission meets in Pablo at Salish Kootenai College. On Aug. 26, the commission meets in Missoula at the University of Montana law school. On August 30, the commission will hold an online meeting. Agendas for all three hearings are now available online with details on meeting times, locations, and how the public can provide comments. The Aug. 30 agenda includes instructions on how to sign up to receive the online meeting link.



Load comments