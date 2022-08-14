On Aug. 25, 26, and 30, the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission will hold the first of nine public hearings on four draft legislative map proposals. Six hearings will be in-person; three will be online only.
On Aug. 25, the commission meets in Pablo at Salish Kootenai College. On Aug. 26, the commission meets in Missoula at the University of Montana law school. On August 30, the commission will hold an online meeting. Agendas for all three hearings are now available online with details on meeting times, locations, and how the public can provide comments. The Aug. 30 agenda includes instructions on how to sign up to receive the online meeting link.
The commission will hold additional public hearings in September, including on:
Sept. 1 — Bozeman
Sept. 7 — Great Falls
Sept. 9 — Zoom
Sept. 15 — Crow Agency
Sept. 16 — Billings
Sept. 19 — Zoom
Times and locations for the September hearings are available online and agendas for each meeting will be available soon.
The public is welcome to attend the in-person or Zoom hearing that is the most convenient to them. The regional designations are suggestions to help guide public comments and map submissions, but do not limit where or when an individual may attend a public hearing.
The commission encourages written comments and provides a variety of ways the public can send in those comments. A tip sheet on the commission's website provides guidance on how the public can ensure their comments are received.
Please visit the commission's website for more information on its work, the public hearings, or the draft maps.