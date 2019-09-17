Montana State Parks (stateparks.mt.gov) is seeking public comment on the Montana Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP). Comments will be accepted through Thursday, Oct. 17, at 5 p.m.
The new SCORP, titled “Sustaining Montana’s Outdoor Recreation Legacy 2020-2024”, is a planning document which offers a 5-year strategic framework to identify trends, issues, and challenges facing the state’s outdoor recreation and natural resources, and provides recommendations for outdoor recreation priorities across the state.
The 2020-2024 SCORP identified six goals and recommendations:
- Promote outdoor recreation opportunities for all Montanans
- Enhance public access to outdoor recreation resources and facilities
- Support the economic vitality of communities and the state
- Improve quality of life through outdoor recreation experiences
- Adapt outdoor recreation for a changing environment
- Honor Montana’s outdoor legacy
This statewide draft plan was developed through a collaborative process between Montana State Parks, University of Montana and SCORP Advisory Council, which was comprised of outdoor recreation representatives from the public and private sectors, including local, state and federal agencies and advocacy groups.
University of Montana held three facilitated group discussions in Billings, Butte and Kalispell in March of 2019. The discussions were attended by over 150 members of the public. The purpose of the meetings was to ask outdoor recreation leaders and interested citizens to identify the needs, demands and vision for outdoor recreation in Montana. Results from the group discussions were paired with existing recreation data to establish the plan’s goals and recommendations.
In addition to its value as a planning document, the completion of a SCORP is required of every state to be eligible for Land and Water Conservation Funds (LWCF). Since 1965, Montana has received over $38 million from this federally funded program supporting outdoor recreation projects in Montana communities. Montana State Parks administers the stateside LWCF for Montana.
The draft statewide recreation plan is open for a 30-day public comment. The public is invited to review the draft plan and provide comments to Montana State Parks by Thursday, Oct. 17, at 5 p.m.
To view the complete 2020-2024 SCORP visit: stateparks.mt.gov.
Comments may be made online at stateparks.mt.gov – click on ‘Public Comment & Notices” on the right-hand task bar.
The public may also send comments by mail to: Montana State Parks, Draft 2020-2024 SCORP Public Comment, PO Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.
For more information about “Sustaining Montana’s Outdoor Recreation Legacy 2020-2024” contact Kyan Bishop at (406) 444-3364 or kyan.bishop@mt.gov.