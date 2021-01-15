MONTANA – This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, AmeriCorps members across Montana will put the core American principles of citizenship and service into action on the National Day of Service in honor of Rev. Dr. King’s legacy. ServeMontana invites all Montanans to join us in making the MLK Day of Service a day on – not a day off. As Rev. Dr. King said: “Everybody can be great because everybody can serve.”
Montanans can also conduct their own virtual Read for Peace event with family and friends. Check out local libraries and bookstores for books about Rev. Dr. King, or listen to “The Drum Major Instinct” sermon or his “I Have a Dream” speech through the King Institute at Stanford University.
For more information and to find service opportunities, visit mlkday.gov.
Montana Campus Compact will continue their tradition of leading Read for Peace for the Day of Service. Throughout the week, Montana Campus Compact AmeriCorps members will join classrooms from Arlee to Glendive via video conferencing to read Martin’s Big Words and guide students in reflections on peace and justice. Though Read for Peace 2021 looks different than in years past, it will be no less meaningful.
AmeriCorps members with the Justice for Montanans program are taking on a variety of service efforts in memory of Rev. Dr. King. Projects include helping at a COVID-19 vaccine site, participating in a freedom walk to raise awareness for human trafficking, packing groceries for seniors, donating blood, tutoring students online for free, and assisting with Montana’s point-in-time count, a survey that collects data on the homeless population in Montana.
Coretta Scott King called on us to use this holiday as “a day of reflection, a day of teaching nonviolent philosophy and strategy, a day of getting involved in nonviolent action for social and economic progress." There are many ways Montanans can recommit themselves as citizens in service to one another while preventing the spread of COVID-19. Project ideas include donating clothing, books, and toiletries to your local shelters, cleaning up a community park or local trail, writing thank you cards for your local frontline workers at hospitals and grocery stores, or even shoveling your neighbor’s driveway and sidewalk.