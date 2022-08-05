Redistricting commission submits proposals for new legislative districts
Nick Mott | Montana Public Radio

Tensions were high and familiar Tuesday among members of the Montana commission in charge of drawing new political boundaries.

The two Republicans and two Democrats on the districting and apportionment commission each presented their ideas for what the 100 state House of Representative and 50 state Senate districts should look like based on new population data.



